Jefferson County Fair Board
Weds., Sept. 21, 7 pm
Volunteer Hall
Public comment, budget update
Caretaker report
Rodeo Club report
Debriefing 2022 Fair
Public comment
Have ideas or concerns? As always, the public is invited to attend. Or contact Terry Minow, 406-459-5694 or bullheadm@aol.com
Jefferson County Fair
August 24-27, 2023
