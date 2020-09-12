Jefferson County Fair Board
Thurs., Sept 17, 7 pm
To join remotely: Phone 646-558-8656; Online @zoom.com/join
Meeting ID 698-519-5914; Password: 511980
Draft Agenda
Minutes • Budget update • Caretaker & grounds report • Rodeo Club report • 4-H & Extension update • Public comment
Next meeting: October 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.