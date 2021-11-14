Jefferson County Fair Board

Thurs., November 18, 7 pm

Zoom.us: 880 9173 8340

Password: 404959

Caretaker & grounds report

Treasurer’s report

Officer election

Grounds improvement: 4-H improvements; Lighting for parking lot; Rodeo Club lighting

Discussion: Out of state in-person training on fair entry system

Follow-up: Inflatables, schedule changes, band, other

2022 Fair—areas of responsibility: Advertising, Entertainment, Fair book, Fair Entry, 4-H, Judges, Parking, Vendors, Volunteers, Horse Show & Kids’ Rodeo

Public comment

Jefferson County Fair

August 25-28, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.