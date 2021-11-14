Jefferson County Fair Board
Thurs., November 18, 7 pm
Zoom.us: 880 9173 8340
Password: 404959
Caretaker & grounds report
Treasurer’s report
Officer election
Grounds improvement: 4-H improvements; Lighting for parking lot; Rodeo Club lighting
Discussion: Out of state in-person training on fair entry system
Follow-up: Inflatables, schedule changes, band, other
2022 Fair—areas of responsibility: Advertising, Entertainment, Fair book, Fair Entry, 4-H, Judges, Parking, Vendors, Volunteers, Horse Show & Kids’ Rodeo
Public comment
Jefferson County Fair
August 25-28, 2022
