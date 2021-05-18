Jefferson County Fair Board

Thurs., May 20, 7:30 pm

Volunteer Hall

To join remotely:

Phone 646-558-8656

Online @zoom.com/join

Meeting ID 875 6715 0729 

Password: 823455

Draft Agenda

Budget update

Grounds report, playground update, 40th anniversay of fairgrounds

Junior fair board member 

Web site update

2021 Fair reports: Advertising, Entertainment, Fair book, Fair entry, 4-H, Judges, Vendors, Volunteers, Horse Show & Kids’ Rodeo, Other

Public comment

Jefferson County Fair

August 26-29, 2021

