Jefferson County Fair Board
Thurs., May 20, 7:30 pm
Volunteer Hall
To join remotely:
Phone 646-558-8656
Online @zoom.com/join
Meeting ID 875 6715 0729
Password: 823455
Draft Agenda
Budget update
Grounds report, playground update, 40th anniversay of fairgrounds
Junior fair board member
Web site update
2021 Fair reports: Advertising, Entertainment, Fair book, Fair entry, 4-H, Judges, Vendors, Volunteers, Horse Show & Kids’ Rodeo, Other
Public comment
Jefferson County Fair
August 26-29, 2021
