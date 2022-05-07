Jefferson County Fair Board
Thurs., May 19, 7 pm
Volunteer Hall
By Zoom: ID#828 6734 6273
Pascode: 159107
Treasurer’s report
Caretaker & grounds report
Lighting Committee update
4-H wash station proposal
Fair & rodeo schedule changes
2022 Fair: Updates
Discussion: Improvement priorities for 2022-23
Public comment
