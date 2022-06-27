Jefferson County Fair Board
Thurs., June 30, 7 pm
Volunteer Hall
Treasurer’s report
Caretaker & grounds report
Lighting update
4-H wash station proposal
Update: Entertainment schedule changes
2022 Fair: Updates
Public comment
Next meeting: July 21
Jefferson County Fair
August 25-28, 2022

