Jefferson County Fair Board

Thurs., June 24, 7 pm • Volunteer Hall

To join remotely: Phone 646-558-8656 • Online @zoom.com/join

Meeting ID 875 6715 0729 • Password: 823455

Draft Agenda

Budget update • Grounds report, playground update, 40th anniversary of fairgrounds

Junior fair board member • Web site update

2021 Fair: Advertising, Entertainment, Fair book, Fair entry, 4-H, Judges, Parking, Vendors, Volunteers, Horse Show & Kids’ Rodeo, Other

Public comment

Jefferson County Fair • August 25-29, 2021

