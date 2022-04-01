Jefferson County Fair Board &
JEFFERSON COUNTY RODEO ASSOC.
Tuesday, April 5, 6 pm
Volunteer Hall, County Fairgrounds
Joint meeting of Fair Board and Rodeo Association to discuss upcoming fair & rodeo and joint grounds improvements, including lighting.
Jefferson County Fair
August 25-28, 2022
