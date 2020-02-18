Jefferson County Fair Board
Thurs., Feb. 20
7 pm, Volunteer Hall
Fair Dates – Aug. 27-30, 2020
Draft Agenda
Minutes
Whitehall Garden Club
Caretaker & grounds report
Treasurer’s report
4-H update
Rodeo Club report
Grounds & maintenance plans update
Fair assignments reports
Public comment
Next meeting: March 19
