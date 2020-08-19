Jefferson County Fair Board

Thurs., Aug. 20, 7 pm

To join remotely:

Phone 646-558-8656

Online @zoom.com/join

Meeting ID 698-519-5914 

Password: 511980

Draft Agenda

Minutes

Caretaker & grounds report

Rodeo Club report

4-H & Extension update

Public comment

Next meeting: September 17

