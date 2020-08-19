Jefferson County Fair Board
Thurs., Aug. 20, 7 pm
To join remotely:
Phone 646-558-8656
Online @zoom.com/join
Meeting ID 698-519-5914
Password: 511980
Draft Agenda
Minutes
Caretaker & grounds report
Rodeo Club report
4-H & Extension update
Public comment
Next meeting: September 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.