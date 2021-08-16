Jefferson County Fair Board
Thurs., August 19, 7 pm
Volunteer Hall
Budget update
Grounds report, playground update
2021 Fair: Advertising, Clean up, Entertainment, Entries, 4-H, Judges, Parking, Vendors, Volunteers, Horse Show & Kids’ Rodeo, Other
Public comment
Fairgrounds set-up, August 24, 6 pm
Jefferson County Fair
August 25-29, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.