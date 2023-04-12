Jefferson County Fair Board
Jefferson County Fair Board
Thursday, Apr. 20, 7 pm
Volunteer Hall
Minutes
Public comments
Interviews: Junior Fair Board member
Budget update
Grounds report
Fair planning: Fair duties, Schedule, Fair book, Entertainment, Judges & volunteers, Horse Show, Publicity and advertising, Vendors, Auction
Update on rental fees
Next meeting date/adjournment
