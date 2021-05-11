Jefferson County DUI Task Force
May 18, 2021 ~ 5 p.m.
Remote only
To join remotely, phone 646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join. Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Agenda: Sign-in and roll call; Pledge of Allegiance; Approval of minutes; Treasurer’s Report; Coordinator’s Report; Correspondence; Junior Member Report; Law Enforcement Report
Old Business: YourCommunity Matters class; Compliance checks; VISTA Volunteer; Over service; Impaired driving.
New Business: New junior members; 2022 State DUI Task Force plan; Summer activities/Task Force representation.
Action items/Other
Next meeting: June 15, 2021, 5 p.m.
