Jefferson County DUI Task Force

July 20, 2021 ~ 5 p.m.

Jefferson County Clerk’s Office

To join remotely, phone 646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join. Meeting ID 671-828-8589

Agenda: Sign-in and roll call; Pledge of Allegiance; Approval of minutes; Treasurer’s Report; Coordinator’s Report; Correspondence; Junior Member Report; Law Enforcement Report

Old Business: YourCommunity Matters class; Compliance checks; New junior members; Over service; Frontier Days; Jeff. Co. Rodeo; Country Jam & Rockin’ the Rivers; CHIP update

New Business: Media topics, Face Book page, etc.; Impaired Driving Emphasis Area Report; 2021 Plan – Division of reporting areas; Guest speakers – Sept. meeting; Concerns and/ or other issues

Action items/Other

Next meeting: September 21, 2021, 5 p.m.

