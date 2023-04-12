Jefferson County DUI Task Force
Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 6:00 pm
Jefferson County DUI Task Force
April 18, 2023 ~ 5 p.m.
Jefferson County Clerk’s Office
To join remotely, phone 646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join. Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Agenda: Sign-in and roll call; Pledge of Allegiance; Approval of minutes; Treasurer’s Report; Possible Guest Speaker — County Attorney representative; Coordinator’s Report; Correspondence; Junior Member Report; Law Enforcement Report
Old Business: YourCommunity Matters class; Compliance checks; Over service/Impaired driving
New Business: By laws; Membership — ad for papers; Website updates; Events — Drivers Safety Event, Clancy Days, Law Enforcement Appreciation?; T-shirt purchases; 2024 DUI Task Force plan
Action items/Other/Public comment
Next meeting: May 16, 2023, 5 p.m.
