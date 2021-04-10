Jefferson County DUI Task Force
April 13, 2021 ~ 5 p.m.
Remote only
To join remotely, phone 646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join. Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Agenda: Sign-in and roll call; Pledge of Allegiance; Approval of minutes; Treasurer’s Report; Coordinator’s Report; Correspondence; Junior Member Report; Law Enforcement Report
Old Business: YourCommunity Matters class; Compliance checks; VISTA Volunteer; Teen March Madness — Junior member report; 2022 Task Force Plan; Follow-up to Kelly McBride presentqtion.
New Business: New junior members; Over service; Impaired driving – Junior members; Marijuana issues – Legislation – County/City ordinances; Madison County DUI Task Force – Conference?
Action items/Other
