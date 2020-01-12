  Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held January 21, 2020 in the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room, 9:30 am:

9:30 Claims approval

10:00 Meeting with Road Department

10:30 Meeting with department heads: Treasurer, DES

12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm,

Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment

Items for Commissioners’ action or review:

Non-time specific: 

Award bid for Recreation Park snow plowing

Viewer’s report - Martinez Gulch Road

Discuss and decide on acceptance of Martinez Gulch as a County road

Appoint health insurance committee

website: jeffersoncounty-mt.gov

