Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held August 25, 2020, 9:30 am, at the conference room at Borden’s in Whitehall. Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 493 777 9077, passcode 285419.
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Treasurer
11:30 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 6:00 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Time-specific:
6:30 Public hearing - Abandoning Public Drainage Course in Mountainview Ranchettes Subdivision. Resolution 25-2020 Resolution and Order Abandoning Public Drainage Course in the Mountainview
Ranchettes Subdivision
6:45 Public hearing - Big Sky Rail Authority. Resolution 24-2020 Resolution Adopting Joint Resolution Creating the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority
7:00 Public hearing seeking public input for the proposed Western Legacy Center
Non-time specific:
Resolution 26-2020 Big Sky Trust Fund Job Creation
Discuss and decide on COVID-19 issues
website: jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
