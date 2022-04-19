Jefferson County Commission

April 26, 9:30 am 

Clerk & Recorder meeting room

Claims approval

10:00 Meeting with Road Dept.

10:30 Meeting with department heads

11:00 Seitz Insurance

Afternoon session has been cancelled.

THERE IS A PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE BOMPART ZONING AMENDMENT REQUEST ON HOLMES GULCH ROAD AT 6:00 P.M. AT THE MONTANA CITY FIRE STATION. A DECISION ON APPROVAL OR DENIAL WILL BE MADE AT THAT TIME.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.