Jefferson County Commission
April 26, 9:30 am
Clerk & Recorder meeting room
Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Dept.
10:30 Meeting with department heads
11:00 Seitz Insurance
Afternoon session has been cancelled.
THERE IS A PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE BOMPART ZONING AMENDMENT REQUEST ON HOLMES GULCH ROAD AT 6:00 P.M. AT THE MONTANA CITY FIRE STATION. A DECISION ON APPROVAL OR DENIAL WILL BE MADE AT THAT TIME.
