Jefferson County DUI Task Force
May 16, 2023 ~ 5 p.m.
Jefferson County Clerk’s Office
To join remotely, phone 646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join. Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Agenda: Sign-in and roll call; Pledge of Allegiance; Approval of minutes; Treasurer’s Report; Possible Guest Speaker; Coordinator’s Report; Correspondence; Junior Member Report — Billboards, advertisement flyer for new members; Law Enforcement Report
Old Business: YourCommunity Matters class; Compliance checks; Over service/Impaired driving
New Business: By laws — finish and approve; 2024 DUITF Plan – approval; Membership- ad for papers follow up; Events: Drivers Safety Event/ Law Enforcement Appreciation, Clancy Days, New event to replace Super Bowl Party?; T-shirt purchases/ Logo; Junior Member scholarships - approval
Action items/Other/Public comment
