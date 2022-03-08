Jefferson County DUI Task Force
March 15, 2022 ~ 5 p.m.
Jefferson County Clerk’s Office
To join remotely, phone 646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join. Meeting ID 671-828-8589
Agenda: Sign-in and roll call; Pledge of Allegiance; Approval of minutes; Treasurer’s Report; Coordinator’s Report; Correspondence; Junior Member Report; Law Enforcement Report
Old Business: YourCommunity Matters class; Compliance checks; Over service; Impaired driving; Law Enforcement welcome event; Billboards – Junior member project; Scholarships; Teen Superbowl Party follow up; PBT’s for Sheriffs
New Business: Bylaws — review; Speaker; Junior member program — new members; Task Force membership — secretary position; 2023 plan
Action items/Other
Next meeting: April 19, 2022, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.