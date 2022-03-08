Jefferson County DUI Task Force 

March 15, 2022 ~ 5 p.m.

Jefferson County Clerk’s Office

To join remotely, phone 646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join. Meeting ID 671-828-8589

Agenda: Sign-in and roll call; Pledge of Allegiance; Approval of minutes; Treasurer’s Report; Coordinator’s Report; Correspondence; Junior Member Report; Law Enforcement Report

Old Business: YourCommunity Matters class; Compliance checks; Over service; Impaired driving; Law Enforcement welcome event; Billboards – Junior member project; Scholarships; Teen Superbowl Party follow up; PBT’s for Sheriffs

New Business: Bylaws — review; Speaker; Junior member program — new members; Task Force membership — secretary position; 2023 plan

Action items/Other

Next meeting: April 19, 2022, 5 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.