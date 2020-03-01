Planning Board Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 7:00 PM

Conference Room, Clerk and Recorder’s Building

Agenda: 

Call to order; Establish a quorum; Public comment on matters not on the agenda 

Correspondence/Communication: County Commissioners; Planning Department

Review minutes: February 12, 2020

New Business: Review Growth Policy Public Survey Results

Old Business: Project updates

Set Next Meeting Date (tentatively April 8)

Adjournment

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.