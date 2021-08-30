County Commission
September 7, 2021 • Clerk & Recorder meeting room
Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589. Morning meeting will be at the Clerk & Recorder’s office.
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Health nurse
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Subdivision Review
1:45 Lift ag restriction — Clancy
Time-specific:
2:00 Public hearing - Jefferson County Buildings for Lease or Rent Regulations
Resolution 23-2021 Resolution Adopting the Jefferson County Buildings for Lease or Rent Regulations
2:15 Public Hearing - Permissive levy for health insurance for County employees
2:20 Public Hearing - Permissive levy for the Sheriff’s Retirement System (SRS)
2:25 Public Hearing - Preliminary budget for FY 21-22
Non-time specific:
Resolution 27-2021 Jefferson County Joining the National Moment of Remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of September 11
Discuss and Decide on ARPA funding - Infrastructure Expansion; Broadband expansion; Planning and Engineering; Water and wastewater support; Revisit worker premium pay
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
