County Commission

September 7, 2021 • Clerk & Recorder meeting room

Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589. Morning meeting will be at the Clerk & Recorder’s office.

9:30 Claims approval

10:00 Meeting with Road Department

10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Health nurse

12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.

Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment

Items for Commissioners’ action or review:

Subdivision Review

1:45 Lift ag restriction — Clancy

Time-specific:

2:00 Public hearing - Jefferson County Buildings for Lease or Rent Regulations

Resolution 23-2021 Resolution Adopting the Jefferson County Buildings for Lease or Rent Regulations

2:15 Public Hearing - Permissive levy for health insurance for County employees

2:20 Public Hearing - Permissive levy for the Sheriff’s Retirement System (SRS)

2:25 Public Hearing - Preliminary budget for FY 21-22 

Non-time specific: 

Resolution 27-2021 Jefferson County Joining the National Moment of Remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of September 11

Discuss and Decide on ARPA funding - Infrastructure Expansion; Broadband expansion; Planning and Engineering; Water and wastewater support; Revisit worker premium pay

County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.