County Commission
Sept. 6, 2022 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.
9:30 County Clerk & Recorder’s Office: Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Health Nurse
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Subdivision Reviews:
1:45 Preliminary Plat Review - Hidden Valley RV Park & Campground subdivision. Preliminary Plat Review - Erickson & Bennett minor subdivision - Whitehall
Non-Time specific:
Open and award newspaper of record bids
Amend Resolution 01-2022
Resolution 25-2022 Adopt Final Budget
Resolution 26-2022 Fix Tax Levies
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
