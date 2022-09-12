County Commission
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
County Commission
Sept. 20, 2022 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.
9:30 County Clerk & Recorder’s Office: Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Treasurer
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 6:00 pm, Willow Creek Fire Hall
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Non-Time specific:
Jefferson Valley Ambulance update • MSU Extension update • JLDC update • Meridian Bridge update - Kathy Thompson - Stahly Engineering • Resolution 26-2022 Resolution Requesting Distribution of Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability • Program Funds • Subdivision Amendment - Lot A7 of Ashbrook subdivision • Proclamation naming Boulder Carousel the Bruce Gilmer Carousel • Resolution 27-2022 Proclaiming October Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Jefferson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.