County Commission
Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held September 15, 2020, 9:30 am, at the Clerk & Recorder meeting room. Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Treasurer
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Non-time specific:
Public meeting: Brownfield Cleanup Application Review and Analysis of Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives South Campus Building 6
Public meeting: Brownfield Multi-Purpose Aplication Review and Analysis of Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives South Campus Buildings 5 and 9
School budgets, County Retirement and Transportation mills
Resolution 30-2020 Resolution of Intent to Adopt the Fire Protection Needs Assessment for Jefferson County
Records destruction authorization for DES
Appoint LEPC chair for FY 20-21
Discuss and decide on Hot Springs Road Bridge issuesDiscuss and decide on COVID-19 issues
website: jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
