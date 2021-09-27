County Commission
October 5, 2021 • Clerk & Recorder meeting room
Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589. Morning meeting will be at the Clerk & Recorder’s office.
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Health nurse
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Subdivision Review
1:45 Lift Ag Restriction - Dunn Canyon Cattle Company;
Lift Ag Restriction - XC Ranch
Time specific:
2:00 Public Hearing - Liberty Place elevator installation - CDBG/CV Funding
Non-time specific:
Resolution 31-2021 Junk Mobile Home program
Appoint board members
Amend Resolution 25-2021 Resolution Increasing Rates for the Clancy Fire Service Area
Quarterly County Tax Increment District update
