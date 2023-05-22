County Commission
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
County Commission
May 30, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
zoom.com/join, Meeting ID 671-828-8589
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Salary compensation committee
12:00 Recess for lunch.
The afternoon sesion has been cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.