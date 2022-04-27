County Commission
May 3, 2022 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.
9:30 County Clerk & Recorder’s Office: Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Health nurse
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Subdivision review
1:45 Boundary line adjustment - O’Conner and Johnson
Agreement Concerning Quit Claim of Lot located between Proposed Bompart Minor Subdivision and City Lights Major Subdivision (Montana City)
Time specific:
2:00 American Rescue Plan Act public hearing
Non-time specific:
Discuss and decide on amendment to Resolution No. 14-2022, Resolution Approving Tax Reduction Through
Expanding Industrial Classification for Marks Lumber, Inc.
TIFID board quaterly update
Sign letter of support for Spectrum Connect MT grant application
Note: The commissioners will be conducting a public hearing regarding the zoning amendment request by Mountain View LLC at 6:00 pm at the Montana City Fire Station. A decision on the request will be made at the meeting.
