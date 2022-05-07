County Commission

May 17, 2022 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room

Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589. 

9:30 County Clerk & Recorder’s Office: Claims approval

10:00 Meeting with Road Department

10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Treasurer; Solid Waste Board

12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.

 

Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment

Subdivision review

Retracement for Lot 2 - LaHood Park minor subdivision

Final Plat Approval - X-C Ranch - Boulder Valley

Time specific:

2:00 American Rescue Plan Act public hearing 

Non-time specific: 

Discuss and decide on award of on-call engineering contract

Discuss and decide on ARPA funds for broadband expansion in Whitehall and Boulder Valley 

County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.