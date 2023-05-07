County Commission
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
County Commission
May 16, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
zoom.com/join, Meeting ID 671-828-8589
9:00 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Treasurer
MACo/Seitz Renewal Meeting
12:00 Recess for lunch. Re-convene at 1:30 pm
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners action or review:
Subdivision Review:
Subdivision amendment - Raven Ridge Lot 2C
Time-specific:
1:45 Boyd Andrew - Resolution for bed capacity increase
2:00 Discuss and decide on Jefferson Valley Search and Rescue funding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.