Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held March 10, 2020 in the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room, 9:30 am:
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with department heads: MACo Health Care Trust; Solid Waste Board
11:30 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Subdivision Review
1:45 Subdivision amendment: Granite Hills, Jefferson City
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Time-specific:
2:00 Lori Ladas & Kathy Marks: RMDC work plan
Non-time specific:
Discuss and decide on waiving taxes and disposition of junk trailers - Dave Kosola
Discuss and decide on acceptance of Martinez Gulch Road as a county road
website: jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
