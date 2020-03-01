Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held March 10, 2020 in the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room, 9:30 am:

9:30 Claims approval

10:00 Meeting with Road Department

10:30 Meeting with department heads: MACo Health Care Trust; Solid Waste Board

11:30 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.

Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment

Subdivision Review

1:45 Subdivision amendment: Granite Hills, Jefferson City

Items for Commissioners’ action or review:

Time-specific:

2:00 Lori Ladas & Kathy Marks: RMDC work plan

Non-time specific: 

Discuss and decide on waiving taxes and disposition of junk trailers - Dave Kosola

Discuss and decide on acceptance of Martinez Gulch Road as a county road

website: jeffersoncounty-mt.gov

