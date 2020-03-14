Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held Marrch 24, 2020 in the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room, 9:30 am:
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with department heads: Safety coordinator
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Non-time specific:
Resolution 13-2020 Resolution Establishing the Procedure for Establishment, Alteration, or
Abandonment of a County Right-of-Way
Discuss and decide on accepting Martinez Gulch as a County Road
Resolution 14-2020 Establishing a Policy for Junk Mobile Home Incentive Program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.