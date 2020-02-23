Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held Marrch 3, 2020 in the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room, 9:30 am:

9:30 Claims approval

10:00 Meeting with Road Department

10:30 Meeting with department heads: Sanitarian; Volunteer employee discussion.

12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.

Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment

Items for Commissioners’ action or review:

Non-time specific: 

Resolution 09-2020 Resolution to Place Jefferson County Library System Mill Increase on the June 2020 Primary Election Ballot

Discuss and decide on procedure for establishment, alteration or abandonment of a county right-of-way

MSU Extension/JLDC update

website: jeffersoncounty-mt.gov

