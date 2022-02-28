County Commission

March 8, 2022 • Clancy Little Red Schoolhouse

Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589. 

9:30 County Clerk & Recorder’s Office: Claims approval

10:00 Meeting with Road Department

10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Solid Waste Board

11:30 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 6:00 pm.

Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment

Items for Commissioners’ action or review:

Subdivision review:

Variance request: Ashbrook Subdivision, Jefferson City

Subdivision Improvement Agreement - Ashbrook subdivision

Non Time Specific:

Ag Extension update

4-H update

ARPA update

JLDC update

Event Department update

Resolution 11-2022 Designating the Environmental Certifying Official

Resolution 12-2022 Establish Burning Season

Resolution 13-2022 To Place Weed Mills on the Ballot

County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov

