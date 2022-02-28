County Commission
March 8, 2022 • Clancy Little Red Schoolhouse
Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.
9:30 County Clerk & Recorder’s Office: Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Solid Waste Board
11:30 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 6:00 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Subdivision review:
Variance request: Ashbrook Subdivision, Jefferson City
Subdivision Improvement Agreement - Ashbrook subdivision
Non Time Specific:
Ag Extension update
4-H update
ARPA update
JLDC update
Event Department update
Resolution 11-2022 Designating the Environmental Certifying Official
Resolution 12-2022 Establish Burning Season
Resolution 13-2022 To Place Weed Mills on the Ballot
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.