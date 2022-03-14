County Commission
March 22, 2022 • Jefferson County Courtroom
9:30 County Clerk & Recorder’s Office: Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads
11:30 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Subdivision review:
1:45 Preliminary plat approval - Carlson minor subdivision - Clancy;
Final plat approval - Ashbrook subdivision - Jefferson City
Non Time Specific:
Discuss and decide on amendment to agreement of professional services with Great West Engineering
Appoint board members
