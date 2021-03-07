County Commission
Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held March 16, 2021, 9:30 am, at the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room. Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Treasurer; Health Nurse
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Subdivision Review:
1:45: Preliminary Plat Review - Lot 2 of Smith-Robbins Minor subdivision
Time specific:
2:00 Discuss and decide on adopting Resolution 07-2021 A Resolution to Adopt the Jefferson County Capital Improvement Plan and Jefferson County Road Inventory Series and Re-Adopt the Jefferson County Fires Services Needs Assessment
Non-time specific:
Appoint board members
Discuss and decide on COVID-19 issues
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.