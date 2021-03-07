County Commission

Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held March 16, 2021, 9:30 am, at the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room. Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.

9:30 Claims approval

10:00 Meeting with Road Department

10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Treasurer; Health Nurse

12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.

Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment

Items for Commissioners’ action or review:

Subdivision Review:

1:45: Preliminary Plat Review - Lot 2 of Smith-Robbins Minor subdivision

Time specific:

2:00 Discuss and decide on adopting Resolution 07-2021 A Resolution to Adopt the Jefferson County Capital Improvement Plan and Jefferson County Road Inventory Series and Re-Adopt the Jefferson County Fires Services Needs Assessment

Non-time specific:

Appoint board members

Discuss and decide on COVID-19 issues

County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov

