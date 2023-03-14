County Commission
Updated: March 14, 2023 @ 10:38 pm
County Commission
Mar. 21, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
zoom.com/join, Meeting ID 671-828-8589
9:30 Claims approval
Meeting with Eric Seidensticker
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Treasurer
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners action or review:
Time Specific:
2:00 MSU Extension - discuss Community Development Extension Agent position
Non Time Specific:
Ted Dodge - request for letter of support
Resolution 10-2023 Cancel Outstanding Warrants
Resolution 11-2023 Adopting New Voting Precincts
Re-discuss obtaining the Boulder River Pizza building for Health Department offices
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
