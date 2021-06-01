County Commission
Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held June 8, 2021, 9:30 am, at the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room. Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589. Morning meeting will be at the Clerk & Recorder’s office.
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Solid Waste Board
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Subdivision Review:
1:45
Final Plat Review: Lot 2 Smith/Robbins Minor subdivision
Resolution 14-2021 Lifting Ag Covenant on Lot 2 Smith/Robbins Minor subdivision
Amended plat: Mountain View Ranchettes
Time-specific:
2:00 Public Hearing: Infrastructure improvements in the Sunlight Tax Increment Finance District. Resolution 15-2021 Approving Infrastructure Improvements in the Sunlight TIFID
Non-time specific:
Appoint Clancy Water and Sewer Board trustees
Appoint Health Board member
Animal Shelter and Care Committee: request to place Shelter on the ballot
Resolution 13-2021 County Tax Deeds
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
