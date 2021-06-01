County Commission

      Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held June 8, 2021, 9:30 am, at the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room. Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589. Morning meeting will be at the Clerk & Recorder’s office.

9:30 Claims approval

10:00 Meeting with Road Department

10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Solid Waste Board

12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.

Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment

Items for Commissioners’ action or review:

Subdivision Review: 

1:45 

Final Plat Review: Lot 2 Smith/Robbins Minor subdivision

Resolution 14-2021 Lifting Ag Covenant on Lot 2 Smith/Robbins Minor subdivision

Amended plat: Mountain View Ranchettes

Time-specific: 

2:00 Public Hearing: Infrastructure improvements in the Sunlight Tax Increment Finance District. Resolution 15-2021 Approving Infrastructure Improvements in the Sunlight TIFID

Non-time specific: 

Appoint Clancy Water and Sewer Board trustees

Appoint Health Board member

Animal Shelter and Care Committee: request to place Shelter on the ballot

Resolution 13-2021 County Tax Deeds

County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.