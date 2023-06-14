County Commission
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 7:55 am
June 20, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
zoom.com/join, Meeting ID 671-828-8589
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with department heads: Treasurer
12:00 Recess for lunch. Re-convene at 1:30 pm
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners action or review:
Time-specific:
2:00 Discuss rate increase for fairground rentals
2:15 Ken Brown — Western Counties Alliance
Non time-specific:
Resolution 13-2023 Claims Policy
Sign MOU with Montana Wool Growers and Montana Stock Growers
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
