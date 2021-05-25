County Commission
Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held June 1, 2021, 9:30 am, at the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room. Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589. Morning meeting will be at the Clerk & Recorder’s office.
9:30 Meet with Planner to discuss request to upgrade upper portion of Holmes Gulch Road
10:00 Meeting with Road Department; Meeting with Department Heads: Health nurse
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Time-specific: 2:00 Amy Tenny - Elkhorn Treatment Center update
Non-time specific:
Appoint LEPC Chair • Discuss and decide on funding for playground equipment at the County Fairgrounds • Discuss and decide on hiring a grant writer • Discuss and decide on making Justice Court a Court of Record; Resolution 12-2021 • Sign Inter-local dispatch agreement with City of Boulder • Update fairgrounds caretaker agreement • Discuss and decide on Jefferson Local Development Corp metal mines loan disposition.
