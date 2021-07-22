County Commission
July 27, 2021 • Clerk & Recorder meeting room
Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589. Morning meeting will be at the Clerk & Recorder’s office.
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Time-specific:
2:00 BLM update — Lindsey Babcock
Non-time specific:
Discuss and decide on granting large group function permit to Rockin’ the Rivers
Discuss and decide on granting large group function permit to Headwaters Country Jam
Discuss and decide on granting $110,000 of ARPA funding for the purchase, transport, and installation of a Childcare Facility Building
Resolution 18-2021 Resolution of Intent to Raise the Fees for Clancy Fire Service Area from $95 to $145 per Year
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.