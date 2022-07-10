County Commission
July 19, 2022 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.
9:30 County Clerk & Recorder’s Office: Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Treasurer
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Subdivision review:
Acceptance of Quit Claim Deed from Pamela Bompart for a certain strip of land dividing Tract 1 and Tract 2 as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 176082, Folio 476-B
Establishment of a Public Access & Utility Easement on a certain strip of land dividing Tract 1 and Tract 2 as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 176082, Folio 476-B
Final Plat Review – Bompart Commercial Minor Subdivision – Montana City
Resolution 20-2022 Creating a Rural Maintenance District for Roads Accessing the Bompart Commercial Minor Subdivision and the City Lights Major Commercial Subdivision
Non Time specific:
Resolution 18-2022 Setting Salaries of County Officials
Resolution 19-2022 Setting Justice of the Peace Salary
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
