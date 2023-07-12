County Commission
County Commission
July 18, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
zoom.com/join, Meeting ID 671-828-8589
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with department heads: Treasurer
12:00 Recess for lunch. Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners action or review:
Time-specific:
2:00 Presentation by Tri-County Firesafe Working Group
2:15 Public hearing to discuss and decide on Resolution 14-2023 Resolution Estimating the Cost for Future Chip Seal Roads within Big Sky Acres RMD 2525 and to Establish an Assessment for Repayment of Summer 2022 Chip Seal Project
Non time-specific:
Chris Manos - Close out report on workforce efforts
Appoint board members
