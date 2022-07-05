County Commission

July 12, 2022 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room

Please RSVP to join in person. To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589. 

9:30 County Clerk & Recorder’s Office: Claims approval

10:00 Meeting with Road Department

10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Solid Waste Board

12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 6:00 pm at Basin Community Center (no Zoom available for this session)

 

Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment

Non Time specific:

Amend Resolution 03-2022 Setting Mileage Rates

Discuss and decide on extension of banking contract

Resolution 17-2022 Distribution of Metalliferous Mines License Tax

Sign MOUs with Montana Stockgrowers and Montana Woolgrowers

JLDC-CDBG planning grant sponsorship request

Interdisciplinary team update

Discuss and decide on Sunlight Tax Increment Financing District bond

Updates: MSU Ag Agent; 4-H; JLDC; Events; ARPA

