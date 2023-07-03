County Commission
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 7:48 pm
County Commission
July 11, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
zoom.com/join, Meeting ID 671-828-8589
9:30 Raven Ridge RSID discussion; Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Teamsters Union
10:30 Meeting with department heads: Solid Waste Board
12:00 Recess for lunch. Re-convene at 6:00 pm at Bordens in Whitehall
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners action or review:
Non time-specific:
Large Group Function permit approval - Headwaters Country Jam
Fairgrounds caretaker’s agreement
Sheriff Grimsrud - Introduction of new deputies working in the Whitehall area
Weed board - update on weed spraying
Solid Waste - update on hours of operation and effective date
Property taxes - current update
Discuss speed limit on Mormon Lane
JLDC update
