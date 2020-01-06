Agenda for the Jefferson County Commission meeting to be held January 14, 2020 in the Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room, 9:30 am:
9:30 Claims approval
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with department heads: Solid Waste Board; Central Shop
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm,
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners’ action or review:
Non-time specific:
Quarterly County Tax Increment District update
Discuss and decide on Hard Rock Mine Trust Account Disbursement - Golden Sunlight Mine fore reduction
Discuss and decide on Boulder Transit Services and Financial Support
Appoint Commission Liaisons to County Boards
website: jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
