Jan. 31, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
Zoom available upon request
9:30 Claims approval
Meeting with JLDC
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Montana Tunnels bankruptcy meeting
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners action or review:
Non Time Specific:
Resolution 05-2023 Establish Burning Season
Resolution 06-2023 Distribution of Metalliferous Mines License Tax
Resolution 07-2023 Resolution Revising and Updating Policies and Procedures Related to the Operation of the Jefferson County Planning Board
Resolution 08-2023 Resolution to Authorize CDBG Application
Approve updated Planning Board by-laws
Appoint board members
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
