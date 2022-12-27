County Commission
Jan. 3, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
9:30 Claims approval; 10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Health nurse; 12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Subdivision review, 1:45 Release of subdivision improvement agreement for Ashbrook subdivision
Time Specific, 2:00 Sarah Eyer - Discuss Superintendent of Schools hours
Non Time Specific: Elect Presiding Office; Resolution 01-2023 Setting Meeting Day for Board of Commissioners; Resolution 02-2023 Establishing Office Hours; Resolution 03-2023 Setting Per Diem and Mileage Rate; Approve RFP for Examining Land Surveyor
