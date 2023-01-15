County Commission
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%..
Occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: January 15, 2023 @ 10:36 am
County Commission
Jan. 24, 2023 • Clerk & Recorder Meeting Room
To join remotely, phone 1-646-558-8656 or online at zoom.com/join; meeting ID 671-828-8589.
9:30 Claims approval
Meeting with JLDC
10:00 Meeting with Road Department
10:30 Meeting with Department Heads: Senator Tester representative; Mickey Senechal, Clancy gym discussion
12:00 Recess for lunch; Re-convene at 1:30 pm.
Pledge of Allegiance; Minutes; Reports; Correspondence; Calendar review; Commission reports; Opportunity for public comment
Items for Commissioners action or review:
Non Time Specific:
Appoint County Health Officer
Resolution 04-2023 Emergency Resolution Concerning Refrigeration Equipment for Meal Service at Jefferson County Detention Center
Discuss and decide on starting process to expend Title III funds
County website: http://jeffersoncounty-mt.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.